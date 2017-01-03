BOLOGNA, Italy (KRON) — Facebook is under fire for censoring a photograph of a statue in Italy, according to CNN.

The picture of a bronze statue of the sea god Neptune was banned. Facebook appeared to have taken offense to the disrobed Roman god, asking the Italian user to remove the picture from her page.

The user challenged the request, saying she was using it for “artistic and educational reasons.”

Facebook later retracted its request for the removal, saying, “Our team processes millions of advertising images each week, and in some instances, we incorrectly prohibit ads.”

CNN contributed to this report.