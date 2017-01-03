Flight delays at SFO because of stormy weather

(KRON)—San Francisco International Airport is experiencing flight delays Tuesday afternoon because of stormy weather, according to airport officials.

The delays are 60 to 90 minutes long with a total of 59 flight cancellations split between arrivals and departures, said SFO spokesman Doug Yakel.

Mostly short flights along the West Coast are being delayed, Yakel said.

Here are the current delays:

Oakland:

75 delays

3 cancellations

San Jose:

46 delays

1 cancellation

