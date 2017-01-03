Light morning rain to increase throughout the day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Light rain Tuesday morning will continue to build throughout the day to make for a messy evening ride home.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the Bay Area by the afternoon. It will remain heavy into the night.

Highs will be in the mid-50s. Southeast winds will reach 10 to 20 mph before becoming south reaching 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Light showers are expected Thursday and Friday. A stronger storm is also possible to hit this weekend. Stay with KRON4 News for updates on the forecast.

In the Sierra Mountains, a winter storm warning is in effect as blowing snow and whiteout conditions hit the region. Heavy snow is expected through Thursday morning.

Officials are warning of dangerous driving conditions in the mountains. Chain controls are required.

