Man allegedly broke into homes, groped two men in San Mateo

SAN MATEO (KRON) — A man was arrested in San Mateo on Tuesday after he allegedly broke into several houses and groped two men, according to police.

Police received multiple calls regarding a man, later identified as 24-year-old Ismael Espinoza-Velasquez, who was breaking into residences in the area of North Kingston and North Bayshore Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found the man leaving through a window. He tried to run away but police were able to catch up with him.

Police say Velasquez violently resisted officers as he was being arrested. One of the officers sustained a minor injury while taking the suspect into custody.

Interviews with victims and witnesses revealed that Velasquez allegedly groped two separate adult male tenants when he was inside their homes, according to police.

Velasquez also stole property from multiple locations as well.

The San Mateo resident was transported to San Mateo County Jail where he was booked for five counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, three counts of sexual battery, assault on a peace officer, and obstructing/delaying a peace officer.

Anyone who witnessed these crimes or who may have information that may help in these cases are asked to please contact the San Mateo Police Department at 650-522-7700.