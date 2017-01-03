New fire safety requirements set to take effect for landlords

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)—New fire safety requirements inspired in part by deadly fires in San Francisco’s Mission District are set to take effect in the city at the end of the month, according to fire officials.

The new codes that go into effect Jan. 31 require building owners to install better, louder fire alarm systems and provide tenants with up-to-date information on fire safety and smoke alarms, including a statement of compliance for annual fire alarm testing.

The legislation, introduced by former Supervisor David Campos last April and approved by the Board of Supervisors in August, was developed by an interagency fire task force created in 2015.

The task force was formed in the wake of two deadly fires in the Mission District — one on Jan. 28, 2015, in a building at Mission and 22nd streets that killed one man and displaced 60 residents and 18 commercial tenants, and one on March 11, 2015, that killed two people at 24th Street and Treat Avenue.

Investigations into those fires found problems including a lack of sprinklers, blocked exits and a lack of smoke detectors.

Building owners can find information about the new requirements and compliance dates on the San Francisco Fire Department’s web site at http://www.sf-fire.org.

Fire officials will hold a presentation on the required signage and new requirements at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 1476 Valencia St. Community members seeking more information can also visit 698 Second St., Room 109 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call (415) 558-3300.