Pet owners looking for lost dog on the Peninsula

(KRON)—Pet owners on the Peninsula are asking for the public’s help in finding their elderly dog who has gone missing.

14-year-old Goya has been lost since Christmas Eve when her owners were out of town.

The dog went missing near Palisade Park in Daly City and was last seen on the corner of Gateway Drive and Hickey Boulevard in Pacifica.

Volunteer teams have been working to find Goya since Christmas Day.

Goya has been described as a grayish striped female Whippet who weighs about 25 pounds. She is micro-chipped and was last seen wearing a leather collar.

If you know anything about Goya’s whereabouts, call Mary at (415) 939-5734 or Sheila (415) 573-6847.