Sierra gets 20 inches of snow in 24 hours

TRUCKEE (KRON) — The Sierra Mountains are getting pummeled with snow this week.

Northstar California Resort in Truckee got 20 inches in the last 24 hours. Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe got 18 inches and Kirkwood Mountain Resort in Kirkwood got 12 inches.

Marcie Bradley with Northstar says the snow is light and fluffy, perfect for skiing conditions.

Snow is expected to continue falling in the region until Thursday. A winter storm warning is in effect.

Chain control are required for travelers on I-80 from Colfax the state line in both directions. Officials are warning drivers of slippery roads.

Fresh powder in the Sierra: Grab those chains before you head up. You'll need them for 80 & 50 this morning. https://t.co/E0WRRp8Wcq — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 3, 2017

SNOW ALERT: 20 inches in 24 hours! Buy your lift tickets at https://t.co/VmKG1YcuL0 **Photo taken at 7:15am in the Village at #Northstar pic.twitter.com/W5mV0TCE55 — Northstar California (@Northstar_CA) January 3, 2017