Sierra gets 20 inches of snow in 24 hours

By Published:
northstar7

TRUCKEE (KRON) — The Sierra Mountains are getting pummeled with snow this week.

Northstar California Resort in Truckee got 20 inches in the last 24 hours. Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe got 18 inches and Kirkwood Mountain Resort in Kirkwood got 12 inches.

Marcie Bradley with Northstar says the snow is light and fluffy, perfect for skiing conditions.

Snow is expected to continue falling in the region until Thursday. A winter storm warning is in effect.

Chain control are required for travelers on I-80 from Colfax the state line in both directions. Officials are warning drivers of slippery roads.

