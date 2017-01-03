Sources: Anne Kirkpatrick picked as Oakland police chief

By Published: Updated:
In this Jan. 19, 2011 photo, Spokane Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick speaks at news conference in Spokane, Wash. The Chicago Police Board on Thursday, March 17, 2016, named Kirkpatrick as one of three contenders to become the city's police chief to replace superintendent Garry McCarthy who was fired in December. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP)
In this Jan. 19, 2011 photo, Spokane Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick speaks at news conference in Spokane, Wash. The Chicago Police Board on Thursday, March 17, 2016, named Kirkpatrick as one of three contenders to become the city's police chief to replace superintendent Garry McCarthy who was fired in December. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has selected Anne Kirkpatrick as the new Oakland police chief, sources tell KRON4 News.

Kirkpatrick was the former police chief in the city of Spokane, Washington and was leading organizational development inside the Chicago Police Department.

She is relocating from Chicago to Oakland.

Kirkpatrick becomes the first female police chief in Oakland’s history.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s