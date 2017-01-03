Sources: Anne Kirkpatrick picked as Oakland police chief

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has selected Anne Kirkpatrick as the new Oakland police chief, sources tell KRON4 News.

Kirkpatrick was the former police chief in the city of Spokane, Washington and was leading organizational development inside the Chicago Police Department.

She is relocating from Chicago to Oakland.

Kirkpatrick becomes the first female police chief in Oakland’s history.

This is the woman #Oakland Mayor @LibbySchaaf picked to, in her words, “root out what is clearly a toxic, macho, culture” in her police dept https://t.co/0ZyQy5ZLQa — Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) January 4, 2017

