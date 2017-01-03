SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You might want to know this if you stay in hotels frequently.

Pest control company Orkin has created a ranking of the top bed bug cities.

The list is based on data from the cities where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments in 2016.

The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Coming in at No. 1 on the list is Baltimore.

No. 2 is Washington, DC, followed by Chicago, New York, and Columbus, Ohio.

The Bay Area is No. 10 on the list. Orkin lumped the San Francisco Bay area as one city.

Los Angeles is a bit higher on the list at No. 6.