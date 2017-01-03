Suspected DUI driver who struck bicyclist in Concord identified

CONCORD (KRON)—Police have released the name of the suspected drunk driver arrested on New Year’s Eve after he allegedly hit a bicyclist in Concord.

24-year-old Benjamin Snow of Concord was arrested after officers were called outside of Vinnie’s Bar and Grill on Mt. Diablo St. around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, said Cpl. Christopher Blakely.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the bicyclist on the ground. Investigators determined the cyclist was riding south on Mt. Diablo Street as Snow was heading north in a white 1996 Volkswagen Passat, Blakely said.

Snow allegedly tried to turn left into the restaurant’s parking lot when the incident happened. The cyclist was taken to the hospital complaining of leg pain.

Snow seemed to be drunk and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.