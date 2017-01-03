Vallejo police looking for witness in pawn shop shooting

VALLEJO (KRON)—Police are searching for a potential witness to a Vallejo pawn shop shooting that occurred last month.

Officers responded to reports of a possible robbery in progress at the Pawn Advantage on Springs Road around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 20.

When police arrived, they found two shooting victims and a dead dog.

One of the victims was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was an 45-year-old employee at the pawn shop.

The second victim died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as the pawn shop owner 49-year-old Timothy Pult.

Police are looking for a African-American woman who they believe witnessed the crime. The woman is described as being in her 30s, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, medium complexion and dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a flowered “scrub” style shirt with the base being black or blue. It depicted pink, purple or white flowers or butterflies. She was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt underneath it. The woman was also wearing dark pants, dark shoes and a dark purse. Her ears are pierced and she was wearing a ring on her left finger.

The woman was driving a light-colored 2010 or newer Jeep Patriot SUV.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Vallejo Police Detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533.