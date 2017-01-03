VIDEO: Car slides into tow truck on icy Minnesota road

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KRON) — Black ice likely contributed to a crash that was caught on camera.

A tow truck in Minneapolis was working to pull a wrecked SUV out of a ditch when an oncoming car crashed into the back of the truck.

The two people standing next to the truck slowly walked on the icy road to the car after the accident. You can see them sliding around on the ice.

Black ice made the commute so dangerous Tuesday morning that transportation officials asked people to stay off part of a major interstate there.

