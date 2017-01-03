HAYWARD (KRON) — Police in Grass Valley have arrested the third suspect in a 2015 Palo Alto Bloomingdales burglary.

It happened after a high-speed chase. Back in 2015, three men allegedly used a stolen SUV to break through the front door of the Bloomingdales and took off with over $120,000 worth of jewelry.

Police were able to arrest two of those men but one of them was still at large until Tuesday.

Thirty-one-year-old Joseph Sandoval, of Hayward, was arrested near Sacramento on Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Grass Valley.

The robbery happened on Monday at around 12:45 p.m. Two masked people entered the Hot Spot Smoke Shop on Colfax Avenue, armed with guns, police said.

The suspects demanded money and ran away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, police said. The two also stole some electronics before speeding away in a stolen van.

On Tuesday, officers spotted Sandoval and two other suspects in a stolen box truck. Surveillance video from Monday helped capture the suspects, police said.

Police said they followed them down Highway 70 in a high-speed chase.

The suspects were driving on the wrong side of the road at times, and a CHP helicopter was used to track them down.

The truck eventually crashed and officers were able to arrest two suspects, one of which was also involved in the Palo Alto Bloomingdale’s burglary.

The second suspect arrested is 32-year-old James Edwin Sandoval III, also of Hayward, police said.