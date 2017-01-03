VIDEO: Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KRON) — It was a parent’s worse nightmare caught on camera: a dresser toppling over and landing on a two-year-old.

A very close call, but amazingly, his twin brother was able to free him from under the dresser.

There’s no question that life with twins can be stressful. Just ask Kayli Shoff, the boys’ mother. “This one’s Bowdy and this one’s Brock. They’re almost 2 1/2 and they’re super rambunctious.”

But last week, Shoff saw a horrifying video on the twin boys’ room monitor after noticing their dresser had fallen over.

The video shows the twins trying to climb onto the drawers of the dresser. It then tips over, trapping Brock underneath.

“Because I usually hear everything. We didn’t hear a cry. We didn’t hear a big thud, so we just–we woke up, looked at the camera, we’re like ‘What’s going on? Are they still sleeping?’ Then we saw that it was all the way down they were just still playing. So we didn’t know if it had landed on them.”

The video also shows Bowdy jumping into action to save his twin brother.

“Bowdy just came around and, again, assessed the situation, thinking ‘I need to help my twin brother. What do I do here?’ So, he sat there and thought. Tried to left it at first. Obviously, that didn’t work. So he just pushed with all of his might and it just pushed it right off of his brother. I really believe in the twin bond. You always hear that. And I really think these two have it,” Shoff said.

Shoff said she immediately bolted the dresser to the wall and decided to share the scary video to help raise awareness about the dangers of unsecured furniture.

