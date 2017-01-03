Warriors set to break ground for Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—The Golden State Warriors has announced the official ground-breaking ceremony for the Chase Center which will be built in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood.

The ceremony will be held on January 17 in the future area of the stadium on 300 South Street.

The Chase Center is set to open for the start of the 2019-2020 NBA season. Not only will the center host the Warriors, but it will also host a variety of events including concerts, family shows and conventions.

“We have been looking forward to this day since we first had the vision of building a privately financed state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex in San Francisco are excited for what this will bring to the city of San Francisco and the entire Bay Area community,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “Chase Center and the surrounding area will serve as a destination for the entire community and we will continue to work to make sure it is the best experience possible for everyone to enjoy NBA basketball, concerts, family shows, conventions and more.”

Warriors owner and CEO Joe Lacob, co-owner Peter Guber, president and chief operating officer Rick Welts, head coach Steve Kerr and forward Kevin Durant are all expected to attend the ceremony. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee will also attend the event.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates