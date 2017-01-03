SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was allegedly punched by another woman in San Francisco’s Outer Mission District on Friday, according to police.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. when the 27-year-old victim was allegedly punched by a woman in her mid 30s on Sickles Avenue, police said.

The victim lost consciousness when she fell to the ground. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say a motive behind the attack. No arrests have been reported so far.

