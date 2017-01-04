A look at presidential inaugurations — from FDR to Obama

Matt Jaworowski, Media General National Desk Published: Updated:

(MEDIA GENERAL) — Cut through the pomp and circumstance, and the presidential inauguration is a powerful moment. A peaceful transfer of power to the next leader of the free world.

Take a look at some of the frills through this historic photo gallery, including iconic moments and stately fashion trends.

Presidential inaugurations — in photos

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s