Armed intruder encounters pistol packing granny in Texas

BOWIE COUNTY, TEXAS (KRON) — A 74 year-old grandmother in Bowie County, Texas did not hesitate to defend herself when an armed intruder broke into her home Sunday evening.

Rebbie Roberson was about to sit down to watch the evening news when the man broke in.

The grandmother retrieved her pistol sitting on a nearby table just in time.

Roberson said she pointed her gun at the man and ran after him firing.

She was unsure whether or not she hit the man, but her walls were left with bullet holes.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Department said they have no problem with the pistol packing granny taking action.

Texas law allows a person to defend themselves in their own home, police said.

Police do not believe that suspect was injured.