Dog’s body caused minor delays for East Bay BART riders

(KRON)—BART trains between El Cerrito del Norte and Richmond stations experienced a minor delay Wednesday afternoon after a dog was spotted not moving on the tracks near the El Cerrito station, according to a BART spokesman.

Trains were slowed down as crews removed the dog’s body after a train operator reported she saw the body lying on the tracks near the third rail around 3:15 p.m., said spokesman Jim Allison.

The dog was spotted earlier in the yard at the Richmond station which is fenced for safety reasons, but the tracks go out into the area, Allison said.

Crews removed the dog around 3:30 p.m., but no information about the status of the dog has been immediately available.