Flight delays at Bay Area airports

(KRON)—Bay Area airports are experiencing flight delays Wednesday afternoon because of stormy weather.

Oakland International Airport has up to one hour delays on flights going to New York, San Francisco and Newark, New Jersey.

San Jose International Airport is experiencing a four hour delay on a flight heading to Denver because of weather in that city. Other flights going out of San Jose have up to 30-minute delays.

San Francisco International Airport has delays averaging 45-60 minutes and has 34 cancellations.



Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this developing story air, online and on our mobile app.