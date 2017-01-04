PETALUMA (KRON) — Petaluma police are searching for four burglary suspects accused of stealing liquor from a Raley’s grocery store in Petaluma, police said.

The burglary happened on Dec. 30 at around 7:20 p.m., police said. An employee told police he or she had seen the suspects acting suspicious and then quickly exit the store.

The employee said the four went into a maroon Honda Accord with the driver’s taillight out.

Surveillance video showed the suspects entering the store, going to the liquor aisle, and hiding several liquor bottles in their clothes, police said.

The suspects then went out of the store without paying for the items.

Police said the thieves made off with $566 in items.

