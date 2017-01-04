Girl, 10, dies in New Year’s Day skiing accident

THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A 10-year-old Illinois girl injured in a New Year’s Day skiing accident in northern Michigan has died.

Officials at Crystal Mountain, a ski resort in Michigan’s Benzie County, released a statement on Tuesday saying the accident was Sunday around 2 p.m. during a group ski lesson on an intermediate trail.

Officials say the girl was skiing ahead of the class when it appears she lost control and struck a tree. She was wearing a helmet.

The girl was transported to a Grand Rapids hospital where she died from her injuries on Monday.

Her name has not been released. The girl was visiting from Illinois with her family.

