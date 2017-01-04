Gunfire reported on I-580 off-ramp in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON)— Investigators are looking into two cars that were apparently involved in a shooting on a highway off-ramp in Castro Valley Wednesday morning, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 11:50 a.m. at the Redwood Road off-ramp from eastbound Interstate Highway 580 near the Castro Valley BART station, said sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly.

Deputies responded and found shell casings on the off-ramp, but did not find any victims or suspects.

Investigators are checking businesses and homes in the area to make sure they were not hit by stray bullets. They are also checking local hospitals for shooting victims.

People inside a bronze SUV and a silver hatchback were shooting at each other, according to deputies.

