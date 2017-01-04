I-80 shut down in the Sierra due to extremely low visibility

TRUCKEE (KRON) — Interstate 80 over the Donner Summit is shut down Wednesday morning due to extremely low visibility.

All westbound and eastbound traffic is at a halt. Officials say the blowing snow is causing low visibility and car spin outs.

Currently I-80 is closed in both directions due to extremely low visibility and snow. Use an alternate route. https://t.co/NqPW4j1pJQ — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) January 4, 2017

Expect delays on I-80 over the Donner Summit. All WB and EB traffic still being held due to blowing snow and vehicle spin outs. pic.twitter.com/vvHfg4qmoL

— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 4, 2017

RT Major Problem for Sierra Commuters

80 CLOSED: WB at Truckee – WB at Boca- EB Cisco Grove – 50 EAST- ECHO SUMMIT/ AVALANCHE CTRL — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 4, 2017