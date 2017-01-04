I-80 shut down in the Sierra due to extremely low visibility

By Published:
(Caltrans District 3)
(Caltrans District 3)

TRUCKEE (KRON) — Interstate 80 over the Donner Summit is shut down Wednesday morning due to extremely low visibility.

All westbound and eastbound traffic is at a halt. Officials say the blowing snow is causing low visibility and car spin outs.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Expect delays on I-80 over the Donner Summit. All WB and EB traffic still being held due to blowing snow and vehicle spin outs. pic.twitter.com/vvHfg4qmoL

— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 4, 2017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s