Los Angeles Police identify Hollywood sign prankster

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Los Angeles Police are zeroing in on the prankster who transformed the famous “Hollywood” sign over the New Year’s Holiday.

The suspect scaled the fences at Griffith Park and used tarps to make the sign read, “HOLLYWeeD.”

The man police want is Zach Fernandez, or “jesushands” on social media, according to TMZ.

Officials found the word “jesushands” on the tarps used to transform the “O”s into “E”s.

The Instagram account of “jesushands,” which has Fernandez’s name on it, had a picture of the altered sign and the caption, “in all it’s glory” posted on it.

The vandal is facing a misdemeanor trespassing charge if found.

Police just have to find him.