Los Angeles Police identify Hollywood sign prankster

By Published:
jesus-hands-instagram

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Los Angeles Police are zeroing in on the prankster who transformed the famous “Hollywood” sign over the New Year’s Holiday.

The suspect scaled the fences at Griffith Park and used tarps to make the sign read, “HOLLYWeeD.”

The man police want is Zach Fernandez, or “jesushands” on social media, according to TMZ.

Officials found the word “jesushands” on the tarps used to transform the “O”s into “E”s.

The Instagram account of “jesushands,” which has Fernandez’s name on it, had a picture of the altered sign and the caption, “in all it’s glory” posted on it.

The vandal is facing a misdemeanor trespassing charge if found.

Police just have to find him.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s