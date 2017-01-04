Major injury crash on Hwy 4 in Hercules

HERCULES (KRON) — At least one person suffered major injuries in a solo vehicle crash on eastbound state Highway 4 near Hercules Wednesday morning, according to

the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. near the Franklin Canyon Road on-ramp to eastbound Highway 4.

A vehicle spun out and hit the guardrail, causing possibly major injuries to at least one person, CHP Officer Ron Simmons said.

A medical helicopter is landing at nearby Franklin Canyon Golf Course to take the victim to a hospital for treatment, Simmons said.

All lanes were reopened by 8:30 a.m.

Major Problem: Contra Costra County/ East of Hercules EB 4 at Franklin Canyon, accident blocking the two left lanes. pic.twitter.com/MKmyoZyMcr — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 4, 2017