Major injury crash on Hwy 4 in Hercules

By Published: Updated:
c1voca_xuaaswhq

HERCULES (KRON) — At least one person suffered major injuries in a solo vehicle crash on eastbound state Highway 4 near Hercules Wednesday morning, according to
the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. near the Franklin Canyon Road on-ramp to eastbound Highway 4.

A vehicle spun out and hit the guardrail, causing possibly major injuries to at least one person, CHP Officer Ron Simmons said.

A medical helicopter is landing at nearby Franklin Canyon Golf Course to take the victim to a hospital for treatment, Simmons said.

All lanes were reopened by 8:30 a.m.

Stay with KRON4 for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s