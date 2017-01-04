Man rescued after medical emergency at San Francisco BART station

By Published: Updated:
bart

SAN FRANCISCO(KRON)—San Francisco firefighters have rescued a man after he was trapped between two BART cars at the 24th Street Mission BART station Wednesday night.

Firefighters arrived to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Trains were stopping at the station as firefighters worked to rescue the man. No trains were going in the East Bay direction.

Two ambulances responded to the scene.

The man is being taken to a trauma center and is in serious condition.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on air, online and on our mobile app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s