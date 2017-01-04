Medical emergency closes 24th Street Mission BART station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco firefighters have rescued a man after he was trapped between two BART cars at the 24th Street Mission BART station Wednesday night.

The station has since reopened and full service has been restored. Riders are still asked to expect major delays.

A man was in the trackway and struck by a train at 6:12 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Trains were stopping at the station as firefighters work to rescue the man. No trains were going in the East Bay direction at all.

Two ambulances are responding to the scene.

The man is being taken to a trauma center and is in serious condition.

A preliminary conclusion says this seems to have been an accident.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on air, online and on our mobile app.

Trains are not stopping at 24TH due to a major medical emergency. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 5, 2017

Major delay at 24TH in East Bay dir due to a major medical emergency. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 5, 2017

Stn closure at 24TH due to a major medical emergency. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 5, 2017

#010417TR1 UPDATE 1 ACTIVE TECHNICAL RESCUE Adult male semi-conscious pinned and trapped between BART CARS 940pm pic.twitter.com/6InfYGFqpy — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 5, 2017

#010417TR1 UPDATE #2 SFFD has rescued one adult male who is in serious condition. Being taken to TRUAMA center. 644PM pic.twitter.com/VeZLWgvTu5 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 5, 2017