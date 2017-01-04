Pacifica City Council holding special meeting on whether to approve contract to demolish apartment building along crumbling cliff

By and Published:
Pacifica apartments esplanade

 

PACIFICA (KRON) — The Pacifica City Council is holding a special meeting to approve a contract to demolish an apartment building.

Government officials say because of cliff erosion, the building is in danger of falling into the ocean.

The apartments in question are at 310 Esplanade Avenue near Manor Beach.

If the contract to tear down the apartments is approved this evening, the demolition is likely to begin next Monday.

The city has already knocked down several other buildings on Esplanade Avenue for the same reason.

KRON4’s Alecia Reid is at the meeting and will have a live report on KRON4 News at 8 and 10.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s