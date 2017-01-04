PACIFICA (KRON) — The Pacifica City Council is holding a special meeting to approve a contract to demolish an apartment building.

Government officials say because of cliff erosion, the building is in danger of falling into the ocean.

The apartments in question are at 310 Esplanade Avenue near Manor Beach.

If the contract to tear down the apartments is approved this evening, the demolition is likely to begin next Monday.

The city has already knocked down several other buildings on Esplanade Avenue for the same reason.

