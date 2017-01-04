Police searching for attempted robbery suspect near UC Berkeley

Published:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic

BERKELEY (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department is looking for a man who tried to rob a woman at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

The woman was walking near the intersection of Le Roy Avenue and Le Conte Avenue around 5:40 p.m. when she was approached by a black man in his 20s, police said.

The man pulled out a handgun on the woman and demanded that she hand over her property, according to Berkeley Police.

The victim screamed and the two engaged in a brief scuffle.

Unsuccessful in obtaining the woman’s property, the suspect took off, running toward the U.C. Berkeley campus, police said.

