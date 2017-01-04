Rohnert Park Police searching for two package thieves

By Published:
user41658-1483571238-media1

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — The Rohnert Park Police Department is looking for two men who stole several packages from in front of a home.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 2:10 p.m., according to police.

The two men were captured stealing the packages on a home security camera set up by the residents of the house, police said.

The Rohnert Park Police Department is trying to identify the two thieves.

If you recognizes the two men in the photo, please contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Investigations Unit at (707) 588-3536.

