SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in Cupertino who allegedly hit a patrol car with a stolen car, according to sheriff’s officials.

The crash happened at Sterling Boulevard and Barnhart Avenue at around 4:45 p.m. Deputies were conducting a high-risk stop when the suspect allegedly hit the patrol car in the stolen 2016 white Ford Flex, sheriff’s Sgt. Rich Glennon said.

The patrol car was stuck while trying to catch the stolen car, deputies said. Deputies are still searching for suspects.

No injuries were reported.

Bay City News contributed to this report.