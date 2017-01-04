Storm knocks out power throughout the Bay Area

(KRON) — PG&E reported Wednesday morning that 1,617 Bay Area customers lost power as a result of the storm.

The East Bay was hit the worst, leaving 581 customers without power as of 9 a.m.

The North Bay region had 518 outages.

Another 444 customers were affected by power outages in the South Bay, and 74 on the Peninsula.

No power outages were reported in San Francisco.

More than 10,500 people lost power Tuesday night due to stormy weather in the region.

Crews are working to restore service to the areas affected by the storm, a PG&E spokeswoman said.

Power is expected to be restored to nearly all customers sometime Wednesday.