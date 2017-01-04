Storm knocks out power throughout the Bay Area

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: AP
Photo Credit: AP

(KRON) — PG&E reported Wednesday morning that 1,617 Bay Area customers lost power as a result of the storm.

The East Bay was hit the worst, leaving 581 customers without power as of 9 a.m.

The North Bay region had 518 outages.

Another 444 customers were affected by power outages in the South Bay, and 74 on the Peninsula.

No power outages were reported in San Francisco.

More than 10,500 people lost power Tuesday night due to stormy weather in the region.

Crews are working to restore service to the areas affected by the storm, a PG&E spokeswoman said.

Power is expected to be restored to nearly all customers sometime Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s