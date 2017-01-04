Suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting pregnant restaurant employee

COLMA (KRON)—Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a pregnant restaurant employee in Colma last month.

It happened on Dec. 14 at 1:33 p.m. at a restaurant on Serramonte Boulevard.

Officers were responding to a reports of a pregnant restaurant employee being assaulted by a irate customer.

The suspect appeared to be upset over an incomplete order. He allegedly jumped over the counter and demanded the victim for a refund.

The victim, who was seven months pregnant at the time, feared for her child’s life and gave the suspect his money. The suspect left the store with the money and came back a few minutes later to spit in the victim’s face.

The suspect has been identified as a black man in his early 30s. He left westbound on Serramonte Blvd. in a black 4-door Mercedes sedan.

If you can identify the suspect, call Colma police at 650-997-8326. Anonymous tips can be called to 650-997-8337.

