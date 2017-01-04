Systemwide BART delays to continue through morning commute

Bay City News Published: Updated:
bart

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART riders are seeing delays of up to 20 minutes for trains systemwide Wednesday morning because of a combination of problems.

BART officials have been reporting delays since around 6 a.m., initially because of an equipment problem on the tracks near Daly City.

Delays have persisted past 8:30 a.m. because of other issues, including police activity at Orinda that has since been resolved and wet weather that is causing trains to travel at slower speeds than usual, a dispatcher said.

The dispatcher said the delays are likely to last through the end of the morning commute.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s