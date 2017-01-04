Systemwide BART delays to continue through morning commute

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART riders are seeing delays of up to 20 minutes for trains systemwide Wednesday morning because of a combination of problems.

BART officials have been reporting delays since around 6 a.m., initially because of an equipment problem on the tracks near Daly City.

Delays have persisted past 8:30 a.m. because of other issues, including police activity at Orinda that has since been resolved and wet weather that is causing trains to travel at slower speeds than usual, a dispatcher said.

The dispatcher said the delays are likely to last through the end of the morning commute.

20 min delay at SF stns in SFO, MLBR and East Bay dirs due to equip prob at DALY. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 4, 2017