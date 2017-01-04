SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about the San Francisco 49er leadership shakeup and the Raiders quarterback nightmare.

Gary’s back and catches up with Mark on what he missed. He shared his thought on Jed York and the 49ers firing their coach and general manager.

And then there was Connor Cook. The Oakland Raiders are down to their third-string quarterback since both starting quarterback Derek Carr and backup Matt McGloin have been injured.

The Raiders will play the Houston Texans in Houston on Saturday.