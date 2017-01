CONCORD (KRON)—The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District has rescued two people after a apartment fire broke out in Concord Wednesday night.

The fire was reported around 6:09 p.m. on Lani Kai Drive.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire on the first floor of the two story apartment building.

Firefighters have the fire under control as of 6:49 p.m.

It is not known at this time if the two people were injured.