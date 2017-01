SAN MATEO (KRON) — A resident in San Mateo is asking for help after a Christmas present was stolen off of his porch.

The theft happened on Dec. 28 at around 1:39 p.m. The video shows a man walking up to the porch and taking what was left in front of the home’s front door.

The man took a package containing a present worth over $100 along with the resident’s mail.

The package had been delivered 20 minutes before the theft took place.

Do you recognize the package thief?