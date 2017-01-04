Weather Alert: Atmospheric River to slam Bay Area, flooding likely

By Published:
Flooding in Mill Valley
Flooding in Mill Valley

(KRON) The National Weather Service calls it an Atmospheric River. We say it is going pour starting Saturday and it won’t let up until Monday and flooding is very likely in places around the Bay Area.

The weather service is predicting San Francisco will get between 3 and 4 inches of rain over the weekend.

Santa Rosa will be hit with between 4 and 5 inches of rain.

The weather service says this is a once in a 5-25 year storm, they expect to see flooding of roadways, small streams and main branches of rivers.

 

