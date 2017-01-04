Weather Alert: Atmospheric River to slam Bay Area, flooding likely

(KRON) The National Weather Service calls it an Atmospheric River. We say it is going pour starting Saturday and it won’t let up until Monday and flooding is very likely in places around the Bay Area.

The weather service is predicting San Francisco will get between 3 and 4 inches of rain over the weekend.

Santa Rosa will be hit with between 4 and 5 inches of rain.

The weather service says this is a once in a 5-25 year storm, they expect to see flooding of roadways, small streams and main branches of rivers.

Round 1 is winding down. Another #atmosphericriver is forecast to arrive this weekend & potentially stronger than the 1st. #cawx #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/pTWkXh8Eck — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 4, 2017

#Flooding expected across parts of CA this weekend. Be prepared for the impacts discussed in this 2 min video. #cawx pic.twitter.com/OZhpFfDR6x — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 5, 2017

Impressive widespread precipitation amounts are expected across #NorCal this weekend into early next week. 10″+ possible over the mnts #cawx pic.twitter.com/daS5qE0bD5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 5, 2017