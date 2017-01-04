Widespread rain across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heavy rain falling early Wednesday morning is making for a messy commute around the Bay Area.

Expect moderate to heavy rain to continue throughout the morning.

Be careful out on the roads during the morning commute. Leavy early, slow down and turn on your headlights and windshield wipers. Officials also advise drivers to avoid standing water in the roadways.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Sonoma County, Santa Cruz County and for the Sobranes burn area.

As the system moves south across the Bay Area, it should lighten up to scattered showers for the rest of Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid 50s. Southeast winds will reach 10 to 20 mph before becoming south reaching 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

More showers are expected Thursday and Friday. A stronger storm is also possible to hit this weekend. Stay with KRON4 News for updates on the forecast.

In the Sierra Mountains, a winter storm warning is in effect as blowing snow and whiteout conditions hit the region. Heavy snow is expected Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Officials are warning of dangerous driving conditions in the mountains. Chain controls are required.

