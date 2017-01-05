10-year-old found shot to death in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Florida are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of S. Lincoln Avenue at the Lindru Garden Apartments. The boy, Ian Sevostjanov was home with his mother Olga Grusetskaja. His father and brother were not home at the time. clearwatershooting

The fifth-grade student at Belleair Elementary, was pronounced dead at the scene in a bottom-floor apartment.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Chief Daniel Slaughter said paramedics did all they could to save the boy.

“A tragedy in all respects,” Slaughter said.

He said police are looking at all angles at this point of the investigation. Officers are still speaking with the family, who he says are in a great amount of distress.

“Any time you have a tragedy with a 10-year-old boy, I’m going to look at it like it’s suspicious.”

The boy lived at the home where the gun went off. Police believe just one shot was fired and the firearm is believed to have been legally owned by the residents.

Chief Slaughter said names and more information will be released later Thursday afternoon.

