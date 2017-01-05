SAN JOSE (KRON) — Additional suspects have been taken into custody in relation to a San Jose murder that took place in August, San Jose police said Thursday.

On Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, around 6:18 p.m., officers responded to Regional Medical Center on a report that two teen boys were being hospitalized with at least one gunshot wound each, according to San Jose Police Department.

A follow-up investigation revealed the shooting occurred on the 200 block of N. White Road as the victims were riding in a car.

The first victim, 16-year-old Adonis Bolivar Leyva of San Jose, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second victim was an 18-year-old San Jose resident who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. His name was never released.

At first, Alexander Lozano was the only suspect arrested for the crime.

As of Jan. 5, 2016, there are now five people booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of homicide and attempted murder.

Full suspect list (all San Jose residents):

Top Left: Mathew Medivil, Age 19

Top Right: David Mendivil, Age 21

Bottom Left: Esaias Valles, Age 20

Bottom Middle: Paul Lozano, Age 24

Bottom Right: Alexander Lozano, Age 19