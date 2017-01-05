22-month-old girl shot in Oakland, stable condition

OAKLAND (KRON) — A 22-month-old little girl is in stable condition after she was shot Thursday afternoon in Oakland, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around noon near 66th and Outlook, according to police.

The child was taken to the Oakland Children’s Hospital, according to Oakland Police Department.

The toddler is in stable condition at this time, police said.

So far, no details are available regarding why the shooting took place.

No suspect information has been released.

Please stay with KRON4 for updates on air, online, and on our mobile app on this developing story.