SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco firefighters are battling a one-alarm car fire at Embarcadero Center 3, Level B, according to a tweet from firefighters.

The fire is happening at 101 Clay Street. It broke out at around 6:10 p.m.

Smoke is coming from the vents, firefighters said.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

#010517WF3, WORKING FIRE, 1ST ALARM, 101 CLAY ST, CAR FIRE IN EMBARCADERO 3 LEVEL B, SMOKE COMING FROM VENTS AVOID AREA 1810 Hrs pic.twitter.com/0mObqF6SiT — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 6, 2017

