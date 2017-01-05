Crews battling Embarcadero Center car fire in San Francisco

By Published:
fire-generic-120913

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco firefighters are battling a one-alarm car fire at Embarcadero Center 3, Level B, according to a tweet from firefighters.

The fire is happening at 101 Clay Street. It broke out at around 6:10 p.m.

Smoke is coming from the vents, firefighters said.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s