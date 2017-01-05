Crews battling fire at Redwood City apartment complex

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Fire crews in Redwood City are battling a fire on Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex on Redwood Avenue, fire officials said.

The fire in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue was reported by Redwood City police at about 2:45 p.m. and officers are asking people to avoid the area between Hudson and Addison streets.

No additional information was immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

