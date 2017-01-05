Firefighters responding to fire at Elm Hotel in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire on the fourth floor of the Elm Hotel in San Francisco, according to San Francisco Fire.

SF Fire reported on Twitter that the 1-alarm fire broke out just after 7:00 p.m. at 364 Eddy St.

Less than ten minutes later, they reported the flames spread to a portion of the fifth floor, but that no one was injured thus far.

People are advised to avoid the area.

#010517WF4 UPDATE FIRE HAS EXTENDED TO a portion of the 5th floor as well no injuries and unk displacements AVOID AREA 1912 hrs. pic.twitter.com/VEVfNp7G5p — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 6, 2017

#010517WF4 WORKING FIRE, 1ST ALARM, 364 EDDY ST fire on 4th floor 19:01 Hrs AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/HoC4oqLmVl — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 6, 2017