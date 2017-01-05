Freeze warning issued for most of Bay Area Thursday night, some temperatures to fall to the 20s

(National Weather Service)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A freeze warning has been issued for most of the Bay Area on Thursday night, and into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Some temperatures are expected to fall to the 20s in some areas, mostly in the North Bay. The East and South bays will see temperatures into the lower 30s.

The National Weather Service is warning that freezing temperatures can kill unprotected plants and damage crops.

