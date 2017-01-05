One burned in 2-alarm fire in San Francisco

By Published: Updated:
generic sffd

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters have gained control of a two-alarm fire Thursday morning in San Francisco, according to officials.

The fire was reported at 8:10 a.m. in the 600 block of Clarendon Avenue at a single family residence.

Fire officials tweeted that one person was rescued from the fire. They suffered critical burns and are being treated by paramedics.

Further information is not available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s