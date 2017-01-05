One burned in 2-alarm fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters have gained control of a two-alarm fire Thursday morning in San Francisco, according to officials.

The fire was reported at 8:10 a.m. in the 600 block of Clarendon Avenue at a single family residence.

Fire officials tweeted that one person was rescued from the fire. They suffered critical burns and are being treated by paramedics.

Further information is not available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

#010517WF1 UPDATE SECOND ALARM FIRE SFFD HAS 1 adult Rescued paramedics treating AVOID AREA 0823 pic.twitter.com/TbfbDe2bwq — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 5, 2017