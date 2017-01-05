NORDEN (KRON) — After this week’s storm, Sugar Bowl Resort in Tahoe is living up to its name. Almost seven feet of snow fell on the resort, making it truly resemble a bowl of sugar.

Resort representatives say the current depths of snow average 56-81 inches, and even more fresh powder is in the forecast next week.

Snowboarders and skiers couldn’t ask for a better build up to the upcoming Martin Luther King holiday weekend.

We’ve received an incredible amount of snow over the last few days, giving us a solid base that will offer fantastic skiing and snowboarding conditions long into the spring. Forecasts are calling for additional winter storms to move through the region over the weekend and well into next week, which will make for an amazing Martin Luther King holiday weekend. We’re only five days into the month and we’re already experiencing the snowiest month of the season so far.” -Jon Slaughter, director of marketing and sales at Sugar Bowl Resort and Royal Gorge Cross Country.

Sugar Bowl snow fall View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Sugar Bowl Resort Courtesy of Sugar Bowl Resort Courtesy of Sugar Bowl Resort Courtesy of Sugar Bowl Resort Courtesy of Sugar Bowl Resort Courtesy of Sugar Bowl Resort Courtesy of Sugar Bowl Resort

GOOD THINGS TO KNOW:

Sugar Bowl is open daily – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., conditions permitting

Sugar Bowl offers discounts on lift tickets when purchased online at least two days in advance

The resort offers a lift ticket three pack for $199 valid Sunday through Friday, non-holiday (Days do not have to be consecutive)