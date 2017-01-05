2 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Story and Sunset in East San Jose

By Published: Updated:
san jose shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are investigating a deadly shooting on Story Road and Sunset Avenue in East San Jose on Thursday night.

Two people are dead, and one person is hurt, police said.

The shooting happened at around 7:44 p.m. Officers were called to Le Mejor Taqueria located at 2003 Story Road.

When officers arrived, they found three men shot.

The one man hurt is recovering at the hospital, police said.

The motive for the shooting is not known at this time, police said.

No suspects have been identified.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s