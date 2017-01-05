SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are investigating a deadly shooting on Story Road and Sunset Avenue in East San Jose on Thursday night.

Two people are dead, and one person is hurt, police said.

The shooting happened at around 7:44 p.m. Officers were called to Le Mejor Taqueria located at 2003 Story Road.

When officers arrived, they found three men shot.

The one man hurt is recovering at the hospital, police said.

The motive for the shooting is not known at this time, police said.

No suspects have been identified.

At the scene of a shooting in San Jose @kron4news pic.twitter.com/MxXnzgKQHn — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) January 6, 2017